Police: Girl, 7, stabbed multiple times by grandmother

Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds...
Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - A 7-year-old New York girl is fighting for her life after police say she was stabbed multiple times by her grandmother.

Police say the incident took place around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a Bronx home. When officers arrived, they found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The girl’s grandmother is in custody at a hospital, where she will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest man accused of killing 3 year old
Crime (GFX)
Man facing murder charge in death of young child
Knott Bus
Police investigating early morning crash involving school bus
Alabama Whitley
Alabama man facing serious charges after brief police chase in SEKY
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’

Latest News

Mountain Parkway Expansion Latest - 11:00 p.m.
Mountain Parkway Expansion Latest - 11:00 p.m.
Funding for Housing - 5:30 p.m.
Funding for Housing - 5:30 p.m.
UPIKE Dental - 11:00 p.m.
UPIKE Dental - 11:00 p.m.
In this image provided by California's Attorney General's Office, a large cache of weapons and...
Guns, ammunition seized from man with mental health ban