Pike County nursing home loses Medicare agreement

CMS terminated its Medicare provider agreement with Parkview Nursing Home in Pikeville.
Feb. 21, 2023
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The future is uncertain for the Parkview Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Pikeville.

According to a release from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Medicare provider agreement is terminated, effective February 26, because the nursing home “has failed to substantially comply with Medicare and Medicaid health and safety participation requirements.”

The exact details of the termination have not been released, but past incidents have left a mark on the facility’s Medicare standing.

The Medicare website removed its rating for the facility at some point, with a cautionary note saying, “this nursing home has been cited for abuse.”

Reports claim the facility has had 19 federal fines in the last 3 years, totaling more than $1.26 million and had three Medicare payment denials since 2020.

The website also noted 17 health inspection citations as of March 2022, six complaint citations as of July, and 24 infection control citations in the last three years. Some of the recent recorded findings included claims that “the facility failed to ensure the right to a dignified existence, to self-determination, and to be treated in a dignified manner,” “the facility failed to ensure residents were free from abuse,” and instances of administration failing to report abuse allegations in a timely manner.

The termination letter says CMS will not pay for residents admitted after October 30, based on payment denials surrounding that date, but says CMS is “closely monitoring the relocation of residents to other facilities.”

In the past, Medicare terminations have resulted in the sale or closure of facilities. Now some family members of residents have voiced reservations, worries what will happen to the facility and what its closure would mean for their loved ones.

The nursing home administration and its parent company have yet to comment on the public notice, but more details are expected this week from CMS. State and county officials say they are withholding comments until more information is available.

