Perry County man indicted on murder charges on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Perry County murder suspect made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Troy Campbell was arraigned in perry county district court on February 21.

The defense attorney began the hearing by entering a plea of not guilty and asking to be heard on bond.

Perry County District Court Judge, Cody Goehring said Campbell is being held on a $100,000 cash or property bond.

He is also being charged with murder which is a class A felony.

If released on bond, Campbell will have to meet the following requirements:

He will be on home incarceration and confined strictly to his home.

He will have no contact with family of the victim.

Campbell cannot be on Gambill Drive which is the reported location of the offense.

He cannot have possession of firearms.

He cannot use unprescribed controlled substances including marijuana and alcohol.

Goehring said Campbell did have a clean record prior to the incident, and his bond is set strictly on his charges.

Both attorneys had the opportunity to address the court, and the defense attorney said this is a self-defense case which should be a factor in determining the bond. However, prosecution says this is what was set, and nothing should change.

“This case is very questionable it should have never been brought. It’s a self-defense case and I realize the court don’t know all the facts of the case,” said the defense attorney.

“Judge I wholly disagree with everything Mr. Johnson said. He’s charged with murder your honor. The bond is appropriately set,” said the prosecuting attorney.

The judge said he plans to listen to the facts of the case at the preliminary hearing before making a decision on reducing or potentially increasing the bond.

The preliminary hearing is set for at 9 a.m. on February 28th.

