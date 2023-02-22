Military warns troops to avoid poppy seeds

Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according...
Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according to a Pentagon memo.(Source: WAFF/CNN/POOL/File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. military is telling active-duty soldiers to stop eating poppy seed bagels, pastries and other foods with poppy seeds.

The top Pentagon official for personnel sent a memo warning service members that eating poppy seeds could cause them to fail drug tests.

The memo said poppy seed crops are cultivated by pharmaceutical and food industries, and during harvest the seeds could be contaminated with morphine and codeine.

It was not mentioned how many troops may have had positive drug tests as a result of poppy seeds.

Pentagon researchers are now looking at positive drug tests dating back to 2019.

Military leaders said they will update the guidance depending on what the review finds and what is appropriate.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has also urged athletes to avoid poppy seeds a few days before and during competition to avoid positive drug tests.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knott Bus
Police investigating early morning crash involving school bus
CMS terminated its Medicare provider agreement with Parkview Nursing Home in Pikeville.
Pike County nursing home officials release statement following loss of Medicare agreement
Crime (GFX)
Man facing murder charge in death of young child
Ben Godby has faced the unimaginable throughout the last month.
Perseverance during the unimaginable: Somerset’s Ben Godby plays through tragedy
The revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky. had a festival-like atmosphere on Saturday,...
Asbury revival continues as university tries to move services off-campus

Latest News

David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
Photo Credit: Claiborne County Sheriff's Office
East Tennessee police department needs your help
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden: Putin’s suspension of nuclear arms treaty with US ‘big mistake’
The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
IHOP is bringing back free Short Stacks on National Pancake Day