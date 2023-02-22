Man arrested after shots-fired incident in neighborhood

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after allegedly firing a gun in a neighborhood, including toward deputies Tuesday morning, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

The sheriff said the incident happened in the Right Fork of Mill Creek area of Fort Gay.

No one was injured.

Eric Evans, 42, is charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and assault on a police officer.

According to the sheriff, Evans fired “multiple rounds from a high-powered rifle.” Investigators say Evans was in a driveway between two vehicles when the shots were fired.

A Special Response Team with West Virginia State Police assisted in the arrest.

Evans was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $500,000 cash.

