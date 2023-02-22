KYTC District 12 faces ‘extra steps’ as recent flooding damages more roadways

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In July 2022, flooding affected many communities across Eastern Kentucky while also damaging many roads and bridges across District 12 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

“That’s a once in a lifetime type flooding, so we had a lot of, you know, issues and damages from that,” said KYTC District 12 PIO Shantana Woodward.

Since then, crews have been working to repair those trouble areas, but more heavy rain and minor flooding late last week has made that task a bit more difficult.

“A couple of our roads and embankment issues, those are still ongoing, you know, some of those were kind of made a little bit worse by this recent flooding,” said Woodward.

Crews continue to work in several counties across KYTC District 12′s seven county coverage area replacing pipes, repairing culverts, repairing bridges, and replacing diversions.

“We’ve got, you know, a place in Johnson County, we have a spot in Lawrence County, and Pike [County] that we are having to go back in and fix those culverts and fix the road there and put piping and things back in,” said Woodward.

Despite weather slowing things down, Woodward adds that KYTC will keep pushing forward to ensure folks are safe while traveling Eastern Kentucky’s roadways.

“It’s just in addition to, you know, we’re not going to let those go to the wayside, we still have plans for those, it just makes a little extra work on us here,” said Woodward.

Woodward also added that drivers should pay extra attention to the many worksites across the district to ensure their own safety as well as the safety of roadwork crews in the area.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.