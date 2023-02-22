Inventor’s Squad brings innovation to Pikeville students

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Groups of students at Pikeville Elementary School are looking at innovation and education through the lens of invention.

The Inventor’s Squad STEAM Camp is an afterschool opportunity, broken into two age levels, allowing students hands-on learning. The junior group is working with a marble roller coaster, while the older group is learning how to build a prosthetic.

“When you sit, and you just listen to their conversations, and see them kind of create and problem solve, there’s so many like possibilities in these groups,” said Technology teacher Chazzlynn Slone.

The program allows students to dive into different realms of STEAM, which Slone said is good for the young minds as they plan for the future.

“Those jobs that are out there- are going to be out there- they need to be successful,” said Slone. “And learning these core, critical thinking, problem solving skills are essential to their growth and their success for later in life.”

She said she hopes to use the problem-solving format to connect closer to home in the future, possibly working with local businesses or organizations to find a problem, allowing the kids to come up with solutions.

“I would love community involvement,” she said. “I try to make more opportunities for the next year! There’s such a need and a want for that. I would love to see the community put out their problems. I love to see small businesses be open about their struggles. Especially for my sixth graders, because we do an entrepreneur project.”

Slone said it is all about cultivating a creative classroom and solving issues with innovation, showing students their work has real-world applications.

