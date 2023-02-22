High School Scoreboard - February 21, 2023

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The district tournaments continue across the mountains.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Pulaski County 84, Casey County 67 - 47th District

Rockcastle County 57, Somerset 46 - 47th District

Corbin 77, Williamsburg 54 - 50th District

South Laurel 56, Whitley County 36 - 50th District

Barbourville 48, Lynn Camp 44 - 51st District

Harlan 66, Bell County 58 - 52nd District

Harlan County 80, Middlesboro 39 - 52nd District

Hazard 68, Leslie County 50 - 54th District

Estill County 76, Lee County 63 - 56th District

Powell County 80, Owsley County 67 - 56th District

Paintsville 63, Magoffin County 60 - 57th District (overtime)

Betsy Layne 69, Prestonsburg 58 - 58th District

Lawrence County 73, Floyd Central 65 - 58th District

Shelby Valley 61, East Ridge 43 - 59th District

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Jackson County 71, Clay County 57 - 49th District

North Laurel 62, Oneida Baptist Institute 24 - 49th District

Knott County Central 73, June Buchanan 28 - 53rd District

Letcher County Central 79, Cordia 24 - 53rd District

Shelby Valley 54, Jenkins 21 - 59th District

