High School Scoreboard - February 21, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The district tournaments continue across the mountains.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pulaski County 84, Casey County 67 - 47th District
Rockcastle County 57, Somerset 46 - 47th District
Corbin 77, Williamsburg 54 - 50th District
South Laurel 56, Whitley County 36 - 50th District
Barbourville 48, Lynn Camp 44 - 51st District
Harlan 66, Bell County 58 - 52nd District
Harlan County 80, Middlesboro 39 - 52nd District
Hazard 68, Leslie County 50 - 54th District
Estill County 76, Lee County 63 - 56th District
Powell County 80, Owsley County 67 - 56th District
Paintsville 63, Magoffin County 60 - 57th District (overtime)
Betsy Layne 69, Prestonsburg 58 - 58th District
Lawrence County 73, Floyd Central 65 - 58th District
Shelby Valley 61, East Ridge 43 - 59th District
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Jackson County 71, Clay County 57 - 49th District
North Laurel 62, Oneida Baptist Institute 24 - 49th District
Knott County Central 73, June Buchanan 28 - 53rd District
Letcher County Central 79, Cordia 24 - 53rd District
Shelby Valley 54, Jenkins 21 - 59th District
