EKY community remembers former circuit clerk who served county for 45 years

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Archie Michael Mays’ loved ones said they are focusing on all of the good times they shared with him.

His friends and family shared stories of the “Mike” they knew best.

“One time, we was in Northern Kentucky on a trip and he drove through a green light, in which you’re allowed to drive through a green light, and I said, ‘Mike, you just drove through a green light!’ And he said, ‘I did not!’ said Mays’ brother, Deron Mays.

His brother said Mays was a servant from the beginning. Mays enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 19 then went on to fight for his country in the Vietnam War.

“I remember my dad, his hair was turning grey the entire time he was gone,” said Deron Mays. It really worried him.”

Mays would leave the Navy and eventually go into politics, serving as Owsley County’s circuit clerk for 45 years.

“He was the longest serving, consecutive serving, circuit clerk in the state of Kentucky, and that’s a big honor,” said Owsley County’s current circuit clerk, Phyllis Cornett.

Above all else, Mays was fiercely devoted to his community, serving on numerous boards and always supporting Owsley County athletics.

“That’s why he held the position he held for so long, because he truly cared about the people,” said Misty Mason, Owsley County Chief Deputy Clerk. “He always wanted to help anybody he could help, inside the office or outside the office, no matter where it was.”

Those who knew him said his legacy lives on through the countless lives he has touched, and his shoes will never truly be filled.

“Oh, the memories. There’s a book to be written about mike. We’ll just miss him,” said Cornett.

Mays was 74-years-old.

His funeral service will be held at Booneville Funeral Home on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell released the following statement regarding the passing of former Owsley County Circuit Court Clerk Mike Mays:

“Elaine and I are saddened to learn of the loss of our dear friend, Mike Mays. Mike dutifully served as Circuit Court Clerk of Owsley County for over four decades. He relished the opportunity to serve his hometown community and to do it for those he loved. Mike often referred to his office staff as his “family” – which they certainly were. In 2018, I was fortunate to witness Mike’s acceptance of the prestigious 5th Congressional District Lincoln Club Hall of Fame Award.” “Mike was also an active community member and leader in Owsley County, serving on the board of multiple organizations and as a Mason for many years. He was a devoted husband to Sheila, his wife of 25 years, and a loving father to three children – Kristin, Kimberly, and Christopher. Today I join those in mourning the loss of Mike and send my deepest condolences to the Mays family as they grieve this loss.”

