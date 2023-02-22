East Tennessee police department needs your help

HARROGATE, Tn. (WYMT) - Officials with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Police Department are looking for a man they say is breaking into people’s cars.

Recently, police say a man was caught opening unlocked cars in an LMU parking lot.

Police say the man was white and was seen driving an early 2000s Volkswagen Golf.

If you have any information, contact the LMU Police Department at (423) 869-6338 or call 911.

