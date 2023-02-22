Convicted felon arrested after trying to run from police following crash near checkpoint

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing a host of charges after a wild series of events left him behind bars.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, members of the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force had a traffic safety checkpoint set up at the intersection of KY 30 and Slate Lick Road.

Officers say a red pickup truck approached the checkpoint and the driver refused to roll his window down before taking off, nearly hitting several of them.

The driver took off on Slate Lick Road before crashing a short time later, hitting a tree head-on.

He managed to get out of the truck and take off on foot, leading police through a field and jumping a nearby creek.

Once officers were able to catch him, we’re told the suspect, Timothy Rader, 58, of London, tried to kick and fight them when they took him into custody.

When police went back to search his truck, they found a pistol and discovered he was a convicted felon, which means he is not legally allowed to have the gun in his possession.

They also discovered he was wanted on outstanding warrants.

In the most recent case, Rader is charged with five counts of wanton endangerment on a police officer, fleeing or evading police in the vehicle and on foot, resisting arrest, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, reckless driving and criminal mischief. In the outstanding warrants, he was charged with failing to appear in court on assault and terroristic threatening charges.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

