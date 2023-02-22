Bowling Green man pleads not guilty to impersonating a peace officer

Robert A. Sharp is charged with 2 counts of impersonating a peace officer and fleeing and evading police second degree.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A not-guilty plea was filed Tuesday after a man was charged with impersonating a peace officer last year.

Robert A. Sharp was arrested by Bowling Green Police in December and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail following an investigation in September.

At the time, police said Sharp admitted to passing out candy to two elementary school students as he campaigned for 1st District Constable.

Court records state that Sharp never said he was a police officer, but the deputy said he was wearing clothing and equipment that a law enforcement officer would have inside his car.

Sharp is charged with two counts of Impersonating a Peace Officer, and Fleeing and Evading Police, 2nd Degree.

His pretrial conference is scheduled for May 15.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knott Bus
Police investigating early morning crash involving school bus
Crime (GFX)
Man facing murder charge in death of young child
Ben Godby has faced the unimaginable throughout the last month.
Perseverance during the unimaginable: Somerset’s Ben Godby plays through tragedy
The revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky. had a festival-like atmosphere on Saturday,...
Asbury revival continues as university tries to move services off-campus
An aerial view of Lexington, Ky., circa 1984, from the WKYT Archives.
A look back: The true Ky. story behind the ‘Cocaine Bear’ movie

Latest News

We see record highs or get close to them the next two days at both of Eastern Kentucky's record...
Possible record breaking temps next two days ahead of cold front
Mountain Parkway Expansion Latest - 11:00 p.m.
Mountain Parkway Expansion Latest - 11:00 p.m.
Funding for Housing - 5:30 p.m.
Funding for Housing - 5:30 p.m.
UPIKE Dental - 11:00 p.m.
UPIKE Dental - 11:00 p.m.
The building currently houses the Appalachian News-Express offices, printing presses, and more,...
UPIKE announces plans for location of new dental school