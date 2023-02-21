Walt Wells signs new four-year contract with EKU

Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells, right, discusses a call with a referee during the first...
Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells, right, discusses a call with a referee during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky University has signed head football coach Walt Wells to a new four-year contract through the 2026 season, Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan announced Tuesday. Wells is entering his fourth season as the head man for the Colonels.

Last season, EKU captured the ASUN regular-season title and made the NCAA FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) Playoffs for the first time since 2014.

“I am extremely appreciative of the entire EKU administration for their support of our football program,” said Wells. “I’m also tremendously grateful for our players and staff here at EKU. Their work and commitment has built a great foundation and we are excited to continue to build this program in a way that Colonel Football is always a ‘Matter Of Pride.’”

EKU set a program record with 434 points scored last season. The Colonels also paced the ASUN in total offense, passing offense, team passing efficiency, third-down conversion percentage, kickoff return average, and defensive touchdowns. Four Colonels were named All-Americans and Wells was named ASUN Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

“This new contract represents a commitment to the stability and investment needed for our football program to continue on its current upward trajectory,” said Roan. “We are excited about the direction of EKU football and look forward to building on the momentum the program has created.”

EKU earned its first victory against an FBS opponent in eight years, knocking off Bowling Green 59-57 on the road in seven overtimes. The Colonels are also 12-4 at home against FCS opponents in Wells’ tenure. Nine different Colonels were named All-Conference performers in 2021 and 2022.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

