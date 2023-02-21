Temperatures start to surge ahead of rain chances

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to watch the possibility for showers continuing off and on through the rest of the week. And even so, we’re still looking at some of the warmest air we’ve seen this year so far.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch our warm front push toward the area as we head through tonight. This will spark a few showers off throughout the region as we switch our winds around to the south. Lows stay mild in the upper 40s.

That warm front is going to kick our temperatures into high gear as we watch southerly winds push the showers out temporarily. Even with plenty of clouds overhead, we’ll still see highs get up into the middle 70s. Showers return into the overnight with breezy conditions continuing. We’re only in the middle 50s overnight.

Late Week and Beyond

We are looking very warm into the day on Thursday. As we clear out during the morning hours we see highs soar up to near 80º as we await more showers along with a reinforcing shot of colder air. As that arrives, those light showers work through as we fall back into the middle and upper 30s for lows.

We’re back near average on Friday as we spend the day in between systems for the most part. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs back into the lower 50s. Showers are back as early as Friday night as we watch our next system work into the region for the weekend and early next week as highs stay in the lower 60s.

