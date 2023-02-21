Talking President Biden’s trip to Eastern Europe with the WYMT Washington Bureau

By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WARSAW, Poland (WYMT) - It is only Tuesday and it has already been a busy week for President Joe Biden, from Monday’s surprise visit to Kyiv to his appearance in Poland on Tuesday.

Our WYMT Washington Bureau is here to break it all down this afternoon. Steve Hensley is joined by WYMT White House Correspondent Jon Decker, who is on the ground in Poland during the President’s visit.

You can watch the entire conversation above.

