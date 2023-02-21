Search continues for missing teen in Bell County

Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Police Department
Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Police Department(Middlesboro Police Department)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Police are again asking for your help to find a missing teenager.

Dalton Monroe went missing once before, but was found a short time later with a teenage girl.

Police say he has since gone missing again and they have followed up on several leads, but have not been able to find him.

Monroe is 13 years old, 5′9″ tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds and was last seen on February 17th.

He has blue eyes and brown hair and is believed to be in the Middlesboro area.

If you have any information about where he might be, please call the Middlesboro Police department at 606-248-3636. All calls will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest man accused of killing 3 year old
Alabama Whitley
Alabama man facing serious charges after brief police chase in SEKY
Crime (GFX)
Man facing murder charge in death of young child
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’
Phone scam
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office warning of new phone scam

Latest News

Lords Builders
Massachusetts mission team visits EKY to help local churches - 6 p.m.
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
New report: Massive funding gap for housing damaged by EKY flooding
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Knox County
Knott Bus
Police investigating early morning crash involving school bus