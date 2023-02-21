Search continues for missing teen in Bell County

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Police are again asking for your help to find a missing teenager.

Dalton Monroe went missing once before, but was found a short time later with a teenage girl.

Police say he has since gone missing again and they have followed up on several leads, but have not been able to find him.

Monroe is 13 years old, 5′9″ tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds and was last seen on February 17th.

He has blue eyes and brown hair and is believed to be in the Middlesboro area.

If you have any information about where he might be, please call the Middlesboro Police department at 606-248-3636. All calls will be kept confidential.

