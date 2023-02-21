Police searching for missing teen in Knox County

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Department Facebook(Knox County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a missing Southeastern Kentucky teenager.

On Tuesday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department put out an alert on Facebook for information in the case.

Officials say Orie Tyler, 17, was last seen Monday afternoon around 3:45 at his home.

He is a student at Lynn Camp High School and is 5′11″, with blue eyes, brown hair, and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

If you have any info on where he may be, you can call Knox County Dispatch at 606-546-3441. All calls will be kept confidential.

