Police investigating early morning crash involving school bus

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are investigating an early morning crash involving a school bus.

It happened Tuesday morning on Highway 15 in Knott County near Carr Creek Lake.

A viewer passing by sent us some video and it looks like an SUV rear-ended the bus.

Kentucky State Police are investigating and tell us no one was injured in either vehicle.

Knott County Schools Superintendent Brent Hoover tells WYMT there were 14 students at the time, with 12 of them on the way to Carr Creek Elementary and the other 2 going on to Knott County Central High School.

Troopers are not sure what caused the crash, but it was foggy at the time.

