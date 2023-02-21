Police investigating early morning crash involving school bus

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are investigating an early morning crash involving a school bus.

It happened Tuesday morning on Highway 15 in Knott County near Carr Creek Lake.

A viewer passing by sent us some video and it looks like an SUV rear-ended the bus.

Kentucky State Police are investigating and tell us no one was injured in either vehicle.

Knott County Schools Superintendent Brent Hoover tells WYMT there were 14 students at the time, with 12 of them on the way to Carr Creek Elementary and the other 2 going on to Knott County Central High School.

Troopers are not sure what caused the crash, but it was foggy at the time.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest man accused of killing 3 year old
Alabama Whitley
Alabama man facing serious charges after brief police chase in SEKY
Crime (GFX)
Man facing murder charge in death of young child
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’
Phone scam
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office warning of new phone scam

Latest News

Lords Builders
Massachusetts mission team visits EKY to help local churches - 6 p.m.
Knott Bus
Knott County Bus Crash
THE LORDS BUILDERS
‘Churches are who we’re supposed to serve’: Massachusetts mission team visits EKY to help local churches
WYMT First Alert Weather
Milder air moves in as scattered rain chances continue later this week