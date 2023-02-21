Pike County road closed while crews repair embankment break

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you travel one Pike County road, here is a heads up that you might want to avoid it for the new few days.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet started repairs on KY 199, also known as Dinky Road, near the Blackberry community on Monday.

We’re told an embankment break at mile point 4.0 shut the road down.

Crews believe the repairs will take about one week to complete.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route until they can finish the work.

