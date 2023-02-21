Pike County mission seeks every penny, every person to aid in flood relief

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Relief Services is on a mission to help the people of Eastern Kentucky, one home at a time.

The mission, organized in November, aims to target people who have unmet needs left after the recent revolving door of flood recovery efforts.

“While these individuals and groups came in here and did a lot of good work, they couldn’t do it all,” said PCRS Volunteer Mike Harrison. “We welcome them and we anticipate them and want them, but we can’t sit back and let them come and do work in our own backyard.”

Harrison said that desire to serve those in need from within is what created the mission.

“Just getting the word out. Getting the word out that there are needs,” said Harrison. “Getting the word out, to those who have needs, that there is assistance- and getting the word out to other people that they can be that assistance.”

“You know, think of all those people out there that we know still have unmet needs that didn’t get to come that probably have given up,” said PCRS Co-Chair Sandy Penix.

The group worked with World Renew to connect flood victims with resources, hoping to continue to make the outreach a more concrete option for those in need. The outcome showed a more than $2.5 million need, with only a portion of the impacted victims showing up.

“We’re really excited about being able to really get started and we want people to know don’t give up,” said Penix.

PCRS now has a warehouse on Tollage Creek, collecting items to aid in recovery and rebuilding. Organizers say they are also looking for every penny and person to help the community recover.

“We’ll start some fundraising actually pretty quick and grant writing,” said Co-Chair Randy Thompson. “Some of the things that we’ve not been able to really pursue- a lot of grants, so far because of and not having all this information.”

You can follow the efforts and find more information here.

