New security app allows for real-time communication with first responders during mass emergencies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the case of a school shooting, teachers could soon have a new tool to use

It’s a security mobile application called Safe Stream. The app partners with Strategic Threat Assessment Training, known as ‘STAT’.

The app will allow school teachers to learn from active shooter scenarios and use the Safe Stream to communicate with each other and first responders with audio, video, and text.

According to a release, these services will also benefit law enforcement, colleges, churches, or any company that may experience a fire, flood, natural disaster, or an active shooter.

Training for a new app was held Monday afternoon at the Nur Islamic School in Louisville.

”It actually goes to a portal that we created,” People Cam CEO Jou Jou Papailler said. “And from this portal, we can use this information to send to any law enforcement or first responders who need the information.”

The training was led by two retired LMPD SWAT team members. Teachers participating went through a series of active shooter situations.

”There’s a lot of training for police, and government and active shooters, the disconnect was the amount of training that was offered to civilians,” STAT Co-Founder Dale Massey said.” So we set out, as our mission, to get as many civilians trained for an active shooter event as we could.”

