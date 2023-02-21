New report: Massive funding gap for housing damaged by EKY flooding

(WYMT) - A new report from two organizations shows a multi-million dollar gap between current available funding and what it would take to rebuild all the homes damaged in the July 2022 flood.

Data released Tuesday from the Ohio Valley River Institute (ORVI) and the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) shows the nearly 9,000 homes damaged will cost between $450 and $950 million to replace.

So far, only $159 million has been made available from federal, state and philanthropic funding sources for housing recovery, which officials say is just 17-35% of what is needed.

”Kentucky has had multiple federally declared disasters in the past couple years,” said Eric Dixon, Senior Researcher at ORVI in a news release. “And this probably won’t be the last flood. We need to provide the resources for impacted families to reimagine their communities and build safer homes–because many simply don’t have the money to afford to rebuild alone.”

The study focused on two approaches: “Rebuild where we were” or “rebuild safer homes”, which would move the homes to less flood-prone areas. That is where the differences in the funding numbers come from.

Findings from the report will be presented at the Legislative Action Day for affordable housing to support the AHEART Initiative on Tuesday at the Kentucky State Capitol.

