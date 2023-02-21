Milder air moves in as scattered rain chances continue later this week

WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:04 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The skies will gradually clear this morning giving way to some nicer conditions today. Unfortunately, the rain isn’t far away.

Today and Tonight

Look for temperatures to start the day in the mid to upper 40s across the region and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will definitely be a touch warmer today with the sunshine, topping out near the 60-degree mark or just above it.

The trend of mainly clear skies will not follow us into the nighttime hours. Clouds will be on the increase once again as another quick-hitting shot of rain impacts us overnight and into early Wednesday. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s just after midnight and climb to near 60 by Wednesday morning.

Extended Forecast

Folks, we could break some temperature records on Wednesday and get close to some on Thursday. Yes, it is still February. The records for Wednesday are 71 at NWS Jackson and 70 at the London-Corbin Airport. After some morning chances for rain, southwest winds will push us well into the 70s. Our official forecast high is 75, which would shatter both records. I think we see mainly cloudy skies after the rain moves out, but I will not rule out some peeks of sunshine. Those winds will be cranking, gusting up to 30 mph or better at times.

Rain chances increase again Wednesday night and linger into early Thursday as our next hit-and-run system works its way into the region. Lows will drop to around 65. We could see wind gusts up to 40 mph Wednesday night.

Chances for rain will linger again early Thursday before starting to clear out by the afternoon hours. Highs will soar into the upper 70s for most, but an interesting forecast feature will move into our area: A dry cold front. There’s not much moisture with it, but the temperatures are going to crash by Friday morning. Most locations will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday to wrap up the work and school week looks much drier, but cooler. Highs should top out in the low 50s with some sunshine.

Scattered chances for rain return this weekend. Highs will be in the 50s both days.

