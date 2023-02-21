Ky. Supreme Court upholds conviction in murder of LMPD Det. Diedre Mengedoht

Deidre Mengedoht video still
Deidre Mengedoht video still
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The conviction and sentence for the man who killed a Louisville Metro Police Department detective in a car crash on Christmas Eve 2018 has been upheld by the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Roger Burdette was sentenced to 27 years in prison for the death of Det. Deidre Mengedoht, who was killed when Burdette’s work truck crashed into her unmarked police car on Interstate 64 between Fourth and Sixth Streets.

Burdette was found guilty on all counts, including murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and failing to yield to a stopped emergency vehicle.

Following the ruling, Burdette filed appeals to the Kentucky Supreme Court, and the conviction and sentence was upheld on Feb. 16.

“Our hearts go out to Detective Mengedoht’s colleagues, family, and friends,” Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. “While we know the Kentucky Supreme Court’s ruling does not diminish the pain of this loss, we hope the victim’s family is comforted by the court’s decision to uphold Burdette’s conviction. Ensuring justice is served by defending convictions and sentences is an important part of our work to support crime victims and their families, and we appreciate the ruling of Kentucky’s highest court in this case.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knott Bus
Police investigating early morning crash involving school bus
Crime (GFX)
Man facing murder charge in death of young child
Ben Godby has faced the unimaginable throughout the last month.
Perseverance during the unimaginable: Somerset’s Ben Godby plays through tragedy
The revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky. had a festival-like atmosphere on Saturday,...
Asbury revival continues as university tries to move services off-campus
An aerial view of Lexington, Ky., circa 1984, from the WKYT Archives.
A look back: The true Ky. story behind the ‘Cocaine Bear’ movie