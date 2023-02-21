Kentucky Transportation officials meet with public about proposed Mountain Parkway expansion

magoffin mountain parkway meeting
magoffin mountain parkway meeting(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials met with the public on Tuesday, providing information on the future Mountain Parkway expansion.

Plans are underway to extend the parkway 13 miles from Salyersville to Prestonsburg, along a new cross-country route.

Once completed, the new four lane highway would effectively link Pikeville to Paducah.

KYTC officials hope the improved flow of traffic, both into and and out of Eastern Kentucky, will benefit the region in the long run.

“It’s going to help tourism, and it’s just going to help the ingress and egress of folks in Eastern Kentucky and to get to better healthcare and just be an all around better facility,” said Aric Skaggs, Mountain Parkway Expansion Project Manager.

The meeting runs until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night evening, at Magoffin County High School.

