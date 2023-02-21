Issues and Answers: Appalachian Gathering for Recovery Solutions

By Steve Hensley
Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, Steve Hensley sits down with Dr. Kathy Walczak, Union College Director of Addiction Studies and Claudia Greenwood, Knox County UNITE Coalition Chair.

Dr. Walczak and Greenwood appear to preview the Appalachian Gathering for Recovery Solutions event at Union College on March 9.

You can watch the entire conversation above.

