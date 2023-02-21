Iconic rock band coming to Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic rock band is coming to Lexington this fall.

Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road for a massive world tour.

The band will perform at Rupp Arena on Wednesday, September 6.

Fans can get available tickets through pre-sale starting at 10 Thursday morning using the promo code: RUPPARENA.

Tickets then go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

