High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 20, 2023)
(WYMT) - District play tipped off in the mountains with a plethora of city-county rivalry elimination games!
BOYS
Oneida Baptist 78, Red Bird 23 (49th District Quarterfinals)
Wolfe County 53, Jackson City 42 (55th District Semifinals)
Pikeville 68, Jenkins 35 (59th District Semifinals)
Belfry 77, Phelps 50 (60th District Semifinals)
GIRLS
Pulaski County 65, Casey County 49 (47th District Semifinals)
Somerset 58, Rockcastle County 50 (47th District Semifinals)
Corbin 80, Williamsburg 44 (50th District Semifinals)
South Laurel 77, Whitley County 30 (50th District Semifinals)
Knox Central 67, Barbourville 36 (51st District Semifinals)
Pineville 64, Lynn Camp 21 (51st District Semifinals)
Bell County 63, Middlesboro 22 (52nd District Semifinals)
Harlan County 59, Harlan 45 (52nd District Semifinals)
Leslie County 54, Buckhorn 42 (54th District Semifinals)
Hazard 65, Perry Central (54th District Semifinals)
Breathitt County 69, Jackson City 21 (55th District Semifinals)
Owsley County 69, Lee County 33 (56th District Semifinals)
Estill County 60, Powell County 47 (56th District Semifinals)
Paintsville 44, Johnson Central 41 (57th District Semifinals)
Martin County 66, Magoffin County 48 (57th District Semifinals)
Lawrence County 71, Betsy Layne 38 (58th District Semifinals)
Floyd Central 82, Prestonsburg 49 (58th District Semifinals)
Pikeville 95, East Ridge 24 (59th District Semifinals)
Pike Central 58, Phelps 51 (59th District Semifinals)
Morgan County 76, East Carter 35 (62nd District Semifinals)
