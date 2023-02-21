Harlan County Sheriff’s Office looking for alleged stabbing suspect

LYNCH, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement officials in one Southeastern Kentucky county are looking for a suspect in an alleged stabbing.

Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the Lynch area Monday on reports of a stabbing.

According to a Facebook post from the department, a woman was stabbed multiple times and taken to Harlan ARH for treatment. We do not know her condition at this time.

Deputies continue to search for a suspect in the case. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 573-1313.

