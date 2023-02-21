EKY conservation district implements ‘Egg Layer Program’ to help local farmers

(wvlt)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following last year’s devastating flood and given recent meat and poultry inflation, one Eastern Kentucky conservation district has created a program to help local farmers.

The Breathitt County Conservation District is taking applications for its Egg Layer Program. This incentive allows Breathitt Countians to buy chicks from the district at a discounted price; ultimately helping locals to become more self-sustaining and to help replenish many of the chickens that were lost in the flood.

”You take these five chickens that they can get off of us for $15 and raise them up, then they can get a dozen eggs or over a dozen eggs in three days, that saves $4,” said Breathitt County Conservation District board member, Greg Hollon. “They can sell eggs out of them, and make their money back to recoup their money to pay for their chickens so they can eat eggs for free. It works out both ways.”

The Egg Layer Program is only open to those who live in Breathitt County. Those with the district will be following up with those who receive chicks to ensure everything is going well.

The Breathitt County Conservation District will be accepting applications for the program until all the chicks are sold or up until March 31.

