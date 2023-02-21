Bill filed to increase AED access in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - In Kentucky, there are no laws on the books that require life-saving devices like automated external defibrillators(AEDs). That could change with legislation filed in the Kentucky House.

In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s collapse during a football game last month, the conversation about sudden cardiac arrest and having life-saving devices nearby has gained national attention.

Related

Under legislation introduced on Tuesday, Kentucky middle and high schools would be required to have easy access to an AED on athletic fields and school-sanctioned events.

Schools would also be required to have an emergency action plan with hands-on rehearsals at the start of each sport season.

“I think until something tragic unfortunately happens, sometimes these important issues don’t rise to the level that they should,” said Rep. Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill. “We’re very happy that Damar Hamlin’s case turned out the way it does. I think it just illustrates the importance of having an AED and emergency action plan in place.”

The bill has bipartisan support.

“This legislation is needed in Kentucky and will save lives. That’s why it’s so important,” said Rep. Ruth Ann Palumbo, D-Lexington.

The language of the bill is still being fine-tuned, including establishing a trust fund for the devices. Moser says she doesn’t want to pass an unfunded mandate.

The devices run about $800 each.

The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation says just 20 states require AEDs at schools.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.