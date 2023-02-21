Bill aimed at addressing Ky. teacher shortage moving through legislature

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill aimed at addressing Kentucky’s teacher shortage is moving through the General Assembly.

House Bill 319 passed through committee Friday morning and now goes before the full House.

HB 319 is described as a first step by some lawmakers who agree that this is a problem they need to address.

“House Bill 319 is not going to solve a problem,” said Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville. “I think we’re going to have an issue with this problem for many years to come.”

Kentucky’s teacher shortage didn’t just start, it’s been building for years with not enough action taken to halt it. Friday morning, lawmakers said they wanted to start that process.

Representative Tipton chairs the House Education Committee, and he presented the bill Friday morning.

“We’re trying to provide more tools, more opportunities for people to make it easier to go into the education profession,” Rep. Tipton said.

HB 319 would, in part, give some out-of-state teachers the certification to teach in Kentucky and provide a temporary teaching certification to people who have real-life experience in a subject.

”If we weren’t in this situation, we wouldn’t consider that, but we are in this situation, and are we better off having somebody with a bachelor’s degree in math who has work experience in a math class teaching math or having a long-term substitute?,” Rep. Tipton said.

Other members of the committee pushed Representative Tipton on the urgency to address this teacher shortage.

“I know in the legislature we say there’s always next year, but our kids are only in first grade once,” said Rep. Josie Raymond, D-Louisville. “I hate to see that phrase ‘If funds are available’ when we have a record budget surplus because what it really means is ‘If this is a priority for the legislature.’”

Representative Tipton came back saying he believes that this bill was a good start.

“I know there are people who wish we had done more in this bill, but part of our situation is we’re in a non-budget year and the official line is we’re not going to open up the budget,” said Rep. Tipton. ”We’ve got to start somewhere, so I want to go ahead and get the bill out there. These are the things I thought we could agree on and move forward on and give us an opportunity to continue to work on this legislation and other pieces of legislation before the session adjourns.”

The bill resoundingly passed out of committee with just two representatives electing to pass on voting.

Representative Tipton says there are other measures that require appropriations that he would like to see done this session and he didn’t rule out the possibility of those coming back later in the session.

