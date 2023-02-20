Two dead in head on crash in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WYMT) - Two people are dead following a weekend crash in West Virginia.

It happened Sunday along Buffalo Creek Road in the Crown community.

Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved two cars that hit head-on.

Thomas Donnelly, of Accoville, WV, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Marlene Evans, of Lorado, WV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Evans’ car was injured and then flown out to a hospital. We do not know their condition.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

