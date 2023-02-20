Scattered rain chances return to start the new work and school week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a nice weekend, it’s time to drag the umbrellas back out. You will need them at times this week.

Today and Tonight

The clouds will be with us this morning and the rain chances will return by the afternoon hours. After starting out in the mid-40s, we will only climb into the mid-50s this afternoon.

Some scattered showers will follow us into the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.

I know there is some lingering concern after the flooding we had late last week. I’m not going to sit here and say that the water won’t go back up some today, but I don’t think there is enough rain on the way to cause us major issues. We’ll be keeping you posted.

Extended Forecast

After some stray chances early Tuesday, most of the day looks fairly dry with some peeks of sunshine on the way back later in the day. Highs should rebound to around 60 degrees. Clouds will increase again Tuesday night and some rain chances return late. Lows will drop into the upper 40s just after midnight and then climb into the mid-50s by Wednesday morning.

Scattered chances for rain will be around on Wednesday, Wednesday night and early Thursday as a front rolls through the region. Some rumbles of thunder are possible at times and some of the rain could be heavy. Highs Wednesday and Thursday soar well into the 70s thanks to the warmer part of the front. The colder air will move in Thursday night as temperatures crash into the 30s overnight.

We will wrap up the work and school week Friday on a drier and cooler note with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out near 50.

Scattered rain chances return this weekend.

