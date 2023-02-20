Police in Pulaski County searching for suspect in attempted car break-ins

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southern Kentucky county are asking for your help to identify someone who they believe tried to break into some cars late last week.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said the person was spotted on several cameras on Esplanade Drive early Friday morning.

The suspect, who was wearing a bandana over their face and a backpack, was seen at different homes trying to access different cars.

If you recognize the person in the Facebook post below, you are asked to contact the office at 606-678-5145, text PCSOTIP to 847411 or send a report through the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office app. All tips can be anonymous.

