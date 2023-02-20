Police: Charges likely in theft from Southern Kentucky home

Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook(Monticello Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police say an investigation is underway and charges are forthcoming in a theft at a Southern Kentucky home.

On Friday afternoon, Monticello Police received a call about a burglary where several of the items stolen were unique and some of the items were custom-made.

Officials put out a post on the department’s Facebook page for information and they received a tip Friday night that led officers to most of the stolen furniture and appliances.

We do not know how many people are facing charges in the case or what those charges might be.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
Kentucky State Police investigating Perry County murder
Inspired by Asbury revival, EKY group aims to extend worship beyond church walls
WHITLEY STABBING
Man arrested in connection to stabbing in Whitley County
Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams says around 100 property owners are participating...
FEMA buyback programs pose threats to regional and local economies
Phone scam
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office warning of new phone scam

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police in Pulaski County searching for suspect in attempted car break-ins
Alabama Whitley
Alabama man facing serious charges after brief police chase in SEKY
Rainy weather
Scattered rain chances return to start the new work and school week
According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, non-farm payroll employment rose by...
Local businesses hope for steady decline in inflation to continue