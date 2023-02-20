Police: Charges likely in theft from Southern Kentucky home

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police say an investigation is underway and charges are forthcoming in a theft at a Southern Kentucky home.

On Friday afternoon, Monticello Police received a call about a burglary where several of the items stolen were unique and some of the items were custom-made.

Officials put out a post on the department’s Facebook page for information and they received a tip Friday night that led officers to most of the stolen furniture and appliances.

We do not know how many people are facing charges in the case or what those charges might be.

