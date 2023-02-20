Perseverance during the unimaginable: Somerset’s Ben Godby plays through tragedy

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the past few seasons, there haven’t been too many players in the 12th Region that have grown like Ben Godby.

Among the Briar Jumpers’ scoring leaders, Godby helped push his team though all the way to the 12th Region All “A” Championship game.

But on gameday, tragedy struck.

“We were locked in for the game and then around the end of the day, I get called out into the office and I heard the news,” Godby said.

Just hours before tip-off, Godby’s father Josh died suddenly at the age of 43.

“I’m just thankful that that’s what he did,” Godby said. “He didn’t take my basketball for granted and I’m glad for that. I’m glad he was at everything.”

With his dad, his friend and one of his biggest cheerleaders leaving that example, Ben knew his place was on the court.

“I knew I was going to play because that’s what he would have wanted and I just knew he loved watching me play and I knew I had to play through it,” said Godby.

“It’s just unimaginable. Very difficult,” said Somerset head boys basketball head coach Ryan Young. “I still don’t know how Ben played that night. I’m not surprised that he did and honestly it was one of the first things he said to me that he wanted to play that night. That was the competitor coming out in him.”

The competitor came to play, finishing in double figures in a close loss to the Admirals, then netting his first career dunk against Southwestern the next night.

“Just for the way he played,” Young said. “Just super proud. Super impressed. One of the most impressive things I’ve seen on an athletic field.”

“It’s just been different since,” Godby said. “It’s always going to be different. I just have to get used to that different feeling because that’s how it’s going to be and it’s not going to change. It really meant a lot to me the way the community supported me through this.”

Over time, support grew. So much so that just two weeks later, on the road at rival Pulaski County, both his classmates and the Maroons wore shirts supporting Ben.

“For a regular season game, it just gave you chill bumps to see both student sections have his number and the shirts,” Young said. “It was a surreal moment in the starting lineups for me just to look down and see that and just very special.”

Ben’s play was just as special, finishing with 27 points to help his team beat Pulaski County in overtime.

“I know he would have been very proud because that was the first time I’ve beaten Pulaski in my high school career and he would have just loved every bit of it,” Godby said. “I know he would have.”

As the postseason begins, Ben wants to carry his name...like the way his father’s name has lifted him.

“(I) just want to let everyone know that I’m a Godby and we work hard,” he said. “We do things right.”

The Briar Jumpers open up district play on Tuesday, facing Rockcastle County. Tip is set for 6 p.m. at Pulaski County High School.

