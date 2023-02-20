Man facing murder charge in death of young child

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A young child is dead, and a man is now facing a murder charge in Whitley County.

According to Kentucky State Police, they were contacted Sunday evening by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a death investigation involving a 3-year-old child in the Woodbine community.

KSP says first responders found the child unresponsive, and the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

State police say 22-year-old Jordan Blake Taylor of Woodbine has been arrested on a murder charge. He is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Court documents show Taylor was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Sheriff Bill Elliotte says Taylor’s explanation for the child’s injuries as being accidental wasn’t consistent with what they saw.

“There were bruises on all areas of the body, not just one area,” Said Elliotte. “They were in different stages of healing.”

Bruises ranged from the child’s head to her feet.

Taylor is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on February 27.

The child’s body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

