Man arrested after lengthy standoff

Corey Benton is lodged at the Carter County Detention Center.
Corey Benton is lodged at the Carter County Detention Center.(Carter County Detention Center)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)-A man has been arrested after a lengthy standoff, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police said troopers were serving an arrest warrant for a parole violation when things escalated.

The standoff situation lasted for several hours on Sunday.

Investigators say Corey Benton, 33 of Hamtrack, Michigan faces a fugitive from another state charge among others.

Benton is lodged at the Carter County Detention Center.

Troopers say the situation was peacefully resolved.

This is a developing story.

