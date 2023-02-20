Little League fields damaged by flooding

Little League field damaged in Wayne County
Little League field damaged in Wayne County
By Alex Jackson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For many in Wayne, the end of February is usually filled with anticipation of the upcoming Little League season, but this year the season is in danger of striking out.

Wayne Central Little League sustained major damage to their fields after massive flooding during the weekend.

Now, league safety coordinator Joseph Dorsey is left assessing the damages.

“When we say we lost everything, we mean everything is gone. I mean, tryouts are March 4th.. Practice is supposed to begin the next week,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey says the community came together Saturday to clean debris off the fields. He said the league cannot bounce back without their help and community donations.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest man accused of killing 3 year old
Alabama Whitley
Alabama man facing serious charges after brief police chase in SEKY
Crime (GFX)
Man facing murder charge in death of young child
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’
Crash
Two dead in head on crash in West Virginia

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Milder air moves in as scattered rain chances continue later this week
Asbury Revival Update - 6:00 p.m.
Asbury Revival Update - 6:00 p.m.
Pike County Flooding Update - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County Flooding Update - 11:00 p.m.
Asbury Revival Latest - 4:30 p.m.
Asbury Revival Latest - 4:30 p.m.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Collin Blake Eller - February 20, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Collin Blake Eller