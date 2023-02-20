Laurel County Sheriff’s Office warning of new phone scam

Phone scam
Phone scam(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are warning people about a new phone scam.

Sheriff John Root said the scammer identifies himself as 911 Dispatch and asks people to reveal their personal information.

The scam number is reportedly 606-310-0832.

However, Root added other phone numbers could be used, and law enforcement can not trace the numbers due to programming loopholes.

Root said you should not give out personal data or financial information, and you should report the scam.

