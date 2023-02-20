Kentucky’s Stephanie Schoonover named SEC Pitcher of the Week after pitching a no-hitter

Wildcats win 9-0 in five innings over Cardinals
Wildcats win 9-0 in five innings over Cardinals(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a historic performance against No. 22 North Texas, Kentucky pitcher Stephanie Schoonover has been named conference pitcher of the week.

Schoonover pitched two complete-game shutouts against McNeese and North Texas, setting a school record against the Mean Green with 18 strikeouts.

No. 15 Kentucky will play at Loyola-Marymount on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on the WCC Sports Network before making the trip to Palm Springs for the annual Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest man accused of killing 3 year old
Arrest
Kentucky State Police investigating Perry County murder
Inspired by Asbury revival, EKY group aims to extend worship beyond church walls
Alabama Whitley
Alabama man facing serious charges after brief police chase in SEKY
Phone scam
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office warning of new phone scam

Latest News

Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound...
Chris Livingston named SEC Freshman of the Week
Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky forward...
Kentucky receives 12 votes in AP Top 25
Kentucky Wildcats guard Blair Green (5) brings the ball up court during the first half of an...
Kentucky falls to Vanderbilt for 16th loss of season
Ryan Davidson druing North Laurel's win over Jackson County on Feb. 4, 2022.
North Laurel’s Ryan Davidson commits to Cumberlands