Kentucky’s Stephanie Schoonover named SEC Pitcher of the Week after pitching a no-hitter

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a historic performance against No. 22 North Texas, Kentucky pitcher Stephanie Schoonover has been named conference pitcher of the week.

Schoonover pitched two complete-game shutouts against McNeese and North Texas, setting a school record against the Mean Green with 18 strikeouts.

No. 15 Kentucky will play at Loyola-Marymount on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on the WCC Sports Network before making the trip to Palm Springs for the annual Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.