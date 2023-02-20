Kentucky’s Stephanie Schoonover named SEC Pitcher of the Week after pitching a no-hitter
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a historic performance against No. 22 North Texas, Kentucky pitcher Stephanie Schoonover has been named conference pitcher of the week.
Schoonover pitched two complete-game shutouts against McNeese and North Texas, setting a school record against the Mean Green with 18 strikeouts.
No. 15 Kentucky will play at Loyola-Marymount on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on the WCC Sports Network before making the trip to Palm Springs for the annual Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic over the weekend.
