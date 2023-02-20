Kentucky receives 12 votes in AP Top 25

Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky forward...
Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(AP/WYMT) - Houston returned to No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll on Monday for the third time this season, while Northwestern and Texas A&M barged into the rankings after each had a pair of impressive wins last week.

The Cougars, riding a seven-game winning streak, jumped over Alabama and back into the top spot, where they spent two weeks in November and December and had another two-week stint last month. They picked up 48 first-place votes from the 62-member national media panel to lay claim to No. 1 with just two weeks left in the regular season.

“This is my fourth year coaching these guys. We’ve developed a really good program here,” said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, referring to his veteran leaders that went to a Final Four two years ago and the Elite Eight last season. “But the emphasis is ‘we have.’ One person doesn’t do it. I’m proud of our program. I’m proud of everyone in it.”

The Crimson Tide dropped only one spot after losing to Tennessee and routing Georgia in their lone week at No. 1. They held onto seven first-place votes, while Kansas also earned seven to climb two spots to No. 3 in this week’s poll.

UCLA remained at No. 4 while Purdue slid two spots to round out of the top five.

Kentucky received 12 votes in the AP Top 25 after a win over then-No. 10 Tennessee on Saturday.

RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE
1Houston(25-2)American
2Alabama(23-4)SEC
3Kansas(22-5)Big 12
4UCLA(23-4)Pac-12
5Purdue(24-4)Big Ten
6Virginia(21-4)ACC
7Arizona(24-4)Pac-12
8Texas(21-6)Big 12
9Baylor(20-7)Big 12
10Marquette(21-6)Big East
11Tennessee(20-7)SEC
12Gonzaga(23-5)West Coast
13Miami(22-5)ACC
14Kansas State(20-7)Big 12
15Saint Mary’s(24-5)West Coast
16Xavier(20-7)Big East
17Indiana(19-8)Big Ten
18UConn(20-7)Big East
19Creighton(18-9)Big East
20Providence(20-7)Big East
21Northwestern(20-7)Big Ten
22San Diego State(21-5)Mountain West
23Iowa State(17-9)Big 12
24TCU(18-9)Big 12
25Texas A&M(20-7)SEC

