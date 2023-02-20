Kentucky receives 12 votes in AP Top 25

(AP/WYMT) - Houston returned to No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll on Monday for the third time this season, while Northwestern and Texas A&M barged into the rankings after each had a pair of impressive wins last week.

The Cougars, riding a seven-game winning streak, jumped over Alabama and back into the top spot, where they spent two weeks in November and December and had another two-week stint last month. They picked up 48 first-place votes from the 62-member national media panel to lay claim to No. 1 with just two weeks left in the regular season.

“This is my fourth year coaching these guys. We’ve developed a really good program here,” said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, referring to his veteran leaders that went to a Final Four two years ago and the Elite Eight last season. “But the emphasis is ‘we have.’ One person doesn’t do it. I’m proud of our program. I’m proud of everyone in it.”

The Crimson Tide dropped only one spot after losing to Tennessee and routing Georgia in their lone week at No. 1. They held onto seven first-place votes, while Kansas also earned seven to climb two spots to No. 3 in this week’s poll.

UCLA remained at No. 4 while Purdue slid two spots to round out of the top five.

Kentucky received 12 votes in the AP Top 25 after a win over then-No. 10 Tennessee on Saturday.

RANK TEAM RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Houston (25-2) American 2 Alabama (23-4) SEC 3 Kansas (22-5) Big 12 4 UCLA (23-4) Pac-12 5 Purdue (24-4) Big Ten 6 Virginia (21-4) ACC 7 Arizona (24-4) Pac-12 8 Texas (21-6) Big 12 9 Baylor (20-7) Big 12 10 Marquette (21-6) Big East 11 Tennessee (20-7) SEC 12 Gonzaga (23-5) West Coast 13 Miami (22-5) ACC 14 Kansas State (20-7) Big 12 15 Saint Mary’s (24-5) West Coast 16 Xavier (20-7) Big East 17 Indiana (19-8) Big Ten 18 UConn (20-7) Big East 19 Creighton (18-9) Big East 20 Providence (20-7) Big East 21 Northwestern (20-7) Big Ten 22 San Diego State (21-5) Mountain West 23 Iowa State (17-9) Big 12 24 TCU (18-9) Big 12 25 Texas A&M (20-7) SEC

