Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

When police arrived, they found the 19-year-old man inside the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A homeowner in Kentucky shot and killed a 19-year-old man who was breaking into the home, according to police.

Lexington police said officers were called to the property around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of a burglary.

When police arrived, they found the 19-year-old man inside the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, the homeowner and his children were inside the house at the time of the break-in.

Ginn also said the 19-year-old, who was identified as Oscar Daniel Wilds, and the homeowner did not know each other.

Lexington police said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
Kentucky State Police investigating Perry County murder
Inspired by Asbury revival, EKY group aims to extend worship beyond church walls
WHITLEY STABBING
Man arrested in connection to stabbing in Whitley County
Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams says around 100 property owners are participating...
FEMA buyback programs pose threats to regional and local economies
Phone scam
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office warning of new phone scam

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Georgie has been living with its mouth taped since December.
Alligator living with tape around its mouth freed and relocated
FILE - Three more were hurt from the shooting on a Chicago interstate highway, officials said...
Three killed, including baby, in Chicago highway shooting
President Joe Biden, center, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk during an...
Sneaking a president from DC to Kyiv without anyone noticing