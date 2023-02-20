Harlan County road shut down until further notice due to break

Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Emergency Management Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Emergency Management Facebook(Harlan County Emergency Management Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A part of one Harlan County road is shut down until further notice due to a piece of it breaking off.

KY 2009 at mile point 0.86 in the Bledsoe community started to break off during last week’s heavy rain.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say work will start to repair the road this week, but drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

There is no word on how long the repairs will take.

