Foster care agencies sounding alarm as placement issues increase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Stability is a growing concern for youth services in Eastern Kentucky.

Addiction, the July flood and other issues have led children into uncertain, and sometimes lonely, situations.

“Sometimes they feel like they are on their own little island. That they are alone in what they’re going through, and there’s so many other children that are in the same boat as they are,” Hope Hill Youth Services Licensing Specialist Amy Draper said.

Over 8,000 Kentucky kids are in foster care, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reports.

The biggest issue for foster care agencies is finding people willing to open their homes.

The July flood only brought the number of willing parents lower.

“We had current homes that had to displace their placements, their children, because they’re home got flooded and they have nowhere to keep them,” Amy Draper said.

The rise of fentanyl has also played a role in children needing social services.

”Due to things within the family that can cause, like, neglect, sometimes abuse, even though homelessness may not be overt but you have a lot of couch surfing. People jumping from home to home just to have a roof over their head,” Hope Hill Youth Services Treatment Director Stacy Baca said.

Some kids now stay in office spaces for social workers. It is their last option, which worries therapists about their mental health.

“I think we are trying to focus on finding the resources, the support for stability. Trying to figure out what we can provide to make someone successful as a home and to be able to keep that stability,” Hope Hill Youth Services Program Director Mashawna Caudill said.

Resources, support and stability all come down to people willing to open their doors.

Like Mary Jent, who has been a foster parent for over a decade.

“Who is better for the job than a parent who already knows, you know, the ways of a child. If you got a loving heart, you know, what better way to give it out than with a child,” Jent said.

Therapists say finding stability helps children reach their full potential.

