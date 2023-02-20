Decorative helicopter falls into NJ water park pool; 4 hurt

At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell...
At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling and landed in the pool.(Ralph Valliere via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A decorative helicopter fell into a swimming pool at a New Jersey water park, injuring four people on Sunday afternoon.

One person was taken to a hospital and three others were treated at the scene after the object crashed from the ceiling at the DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford, NorthJersey.com reported. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The venue was evacuated and an investigation will take place, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Philip Curry told the news outlet.

DreamWorks Water Park is part of the American Dream shopping and entertainment complex located about 13 miles (21 kilometers) west of New York City in the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
Kentucky State Police investigating Perry County murder
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
American Idol winner from Eastern Kentucky to headline Poke Sallet Festival
High Water Flooded road generic
Multiple counties declare States of Emergency
Reed Sheppard during the Titans Rockets Summer High School Shootout in Shelbyville on Jun. 17,...
Mr. and Miss Basketball candidates announced
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care

Latest News

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
Phone scam
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office warning of new phone scam
Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead
Corey Benton is lodged at the Carter County Detention Center.
Man arrested after lengthy standoff