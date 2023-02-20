‘Churches are who we’re supposed to serve’: Massachusetts mission team visits EKY to help local churches

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A group from Massachusetts made their way to Hazard Friday.

The group is called The Lord’s Builders and they were working at First Baptist Church in Hazard on Monday.

“Churches are who we’re supposed to serve and to bring hope and light into the situation,” said Kimberly Frasier, a volunteer with The Lord’s Builders.

The group had 17 volunteers pack up and travel around 16 hours from Millbury, Massachusetts to Hazard. Frasier said they are ages 13 to upper 60s and have served numerous churches across the country.

“Among a series of different people, we’ve connected with because everybody wanted to help with houses and help with the community, but we said our mission has always been first and foremost the church,” said Cory Frasier, Pastor with Millbury Federated Church and a volunteer with The Lord’s Builders.

First Baptist Church in Hazard has opened its and served as a mission house since July 28th, 2022, and with hundreds of people already on the calendar to visit this spring and summer, FBC pastor Tim Reynolds said The Lord’s Builders’ help will be a blessing.

“They’re providing support for us. We’ve got space for about 75 flood relief volunteers to come and stay. We needed some upgrades. We needed to install some beds we needed to install showers,” said Reynolds said.

The group volunteers said they want to always leave churches better than they found them. Reynolds said the love they are receiving from The Lords Builder’s will help FBC Hazard continue with their mission of serving Eastern Kentucky, and he is amazed with the groups willingness to serve.

“There’s something special about serving the Lord and even though it takes you out of your comfort zone. It takes you away from your home sometimes. There’s a really blessing in just doing and being the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Reynolds.

The group is laying around 1500 square feet of flooring plus adding beds and showers for hosting guests.

