Chris Livingston named SEC Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Forward Chris Livingston has been named this week’s Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

In Wednesday’s 71-68 victory against Mississippi State, Livingston tallied 13 points and five rebounds while also going six for six from the free throw line.

Livingston produced his first double-double of the season in Saturday’s 66-54 win versus Tennessee, recording 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Ohio native is averaging 6.3 PPG while shooting 46% from the field this season, including shooting 80% from the charity stripe.

SEC Freshman of the Week 🙌@_chrisliv24 - 12 PPG, 7.5 RPG pic.twitter.com/GU7h2xZhRM — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 20, 2023

