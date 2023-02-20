Chris Livingston named SEC Freshman of the Week

Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound...
Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Forward Chris Livingston has been named this week’s Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

In Wednesday’s 71-68 victory against Mississippi State, Livingston tallied 13 points and five rebounds while also going six for six from the free throw line.

Livingston produced his first double-double of the season in Saturday’s 66-54 win versus Tennessee, recording 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Ohio native is averaging 6.3 PPG while shooting 46% from the field this season, including shooting 80% from the charity stripe.

