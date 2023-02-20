Child seriously hurt in attack by several dogs, police say

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a child has serious injuries after being attacked by dogs.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, it happened on Saturday at a home on Elkhorn Drive.

Police say the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house.

We’re told the investigation is ongoing, and charges are expected to be filed.

“whenever you have an animal bite, you do have the chance of being charged with harboring a vicious animal because you are required to maintain control of that animal,” said Chief Dustin Bowman of the Frankfort Police department,” and if at any point it bites a child, or bites an adult, then that kind of changes the view of the status of that dog.”

Chief Bowman says it’s important for dog owners to do what they can to prevent attacks like the one that took place over the weekend from occurring.

“It’s always good to make sure you have the proper supervision of the child and the animals to ensure the best you can that events like this don’t take place,” Chief Bowman said.

All of the dogs are in quarantine at the Franklin County Humane Society.

This is a developing story.

